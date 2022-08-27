Air Canada (TSE:AC) Receives C$27.29 Average Target Price from Analysts

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$27.29.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AC. CIBC cut their price objective on Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. TD Securities increased their price target on Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Cormark dropped their price target on Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Air Canada to a “buy” rating and set a C$23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Shares of AC opened at C$18.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.99. Air Canada has a one year low of C$15.57 and a one year high of C$26.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$17.52 and a 200 day moving average price of C$20.75.

Air Canada ( TSE:AC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported C($1.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.79) by C($1.04). The company had revenue of C$3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.86 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Air Canada will post 0.9090136 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Amos Kazzaz acquired 4,126 shares of Air Canada stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$21.36 per share, with a total value of C$88,115.68. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 17,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$363,973.72.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

