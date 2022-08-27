AirCoin (AIR) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $6.60 Million

AirCoin (AIR) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 27th. AirCoin has a market capitalization of $6.60 million and $83,026.00 worth of AirCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, AirCoin has traded 20.4% higher against the US dollar. One AirCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get AirCoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004999 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,007.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005039 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004999 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003970 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002555 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.67 or 0.00128295 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00032466 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00086834 BTC.

AirCoin Coin Profile

AirCoin (AIR) is a coin. AirCoin’s total supply is 443,100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,000,000,000,000 coins. AirCoin’s official Twitter account is @airtoken.

AirCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AirFox is a B2B platform that provides advertisers and lenders with more affordable mobile data. AirFox leverages the Ethereum blockchain as a digital ledger for the users' mobile phone data (behavior, personal information, user lifetime value, and opt-in advertisements), allowing the creation of a user score system that will determine if the user is a trustable credit recipient. Moreover, their applications (AirFox Browser and AirFox Recharge app) will allow the consumption of mobile internet (which is typically inflated mainly due to ads and trackers) to be reduced and enables users to receive micro-loans taking into account their telco data, wireless billing, device usage, web-sites browsed, applications used and AirFox, apps’ internal behavior in order to create a credit score AirToken (AIR) is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 token that works as the currency in the platform, allowing AirFox to give micro-loans. The token also allows the advertisers to buy data directly. Furthermore, it will also be used as a reward system for token holders, allowing them to keep a portion of the advertising revenue generated by the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AirCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AirCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AirCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AirCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.