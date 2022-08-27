AirSwap Market Capitalization Reaches $14.19 Million (AST)

AirSwap (AST) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. One AirSwap coin can now be purchased for about $0.0946 or 0.00000468 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, AirSwap has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. AirSwap has a market capitalization of $14.19 million and $873,074.00 worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

AirSwap Coin Profile

AirSwap is a coin. Its launch date was October 10th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for AirSwap is www.airswap.io. AirSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@airswap. AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

AirSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Swap protocol provides a peer-to-peer methodology to exchange assets on the Ethereum blockchain. AirSwap is an ERC20 token that will have two functionalities, signal the intention to buy or sell Ethereum-based tokens and to give voting power to the traders providing managing capabilities to the roles of Oracles within the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AirSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AirSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

