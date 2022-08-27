Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) Short Interest Update

Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,227,900 shares, an increase of 47.8% from the July 31st total of 830,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6,139.5 days.

Aker BP ASA Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DETNF traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.48. Aker BP ASA has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $41.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DETNF. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Aker BP ASA from 510.00 to 460.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Aker BP ASA in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Aker BP ASA from 317.00 to 336.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Aker BP ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Aker BP ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $398.00.

About Aker BP ASA

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The company has working interests in 36 fields/projects. As of December 31, 2021, its total net proven reserves were 599 million barrels of oil equivalents; and estimated total net proven plus probable reserves were 802 million barrels of oil equivalents.

