Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the textile maker on Friday, October 7th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd.

Albany International has raised its dividend by an average of 5.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Albany International has a dividend payout ratio of 21.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Albany International to earn $3.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.4%.

Albany International Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of Albany International stock opened at $90.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.28 and its 200 day moving average is $84.34. Albany International has a twelve month low of $74.76 and a twelve month high of $97.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Albany International ( NYSE:AIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.26. Albany International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 13.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Albany International will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AIN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of Albany International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Institutional Trading of Albany International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Albany International by 9.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Albany International by 3.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Albany International by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,759 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,906,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Albany International by 15.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Albany International by 1.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 93,011 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

Featured Articles

