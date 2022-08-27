Alchemist (MIST) Trading Down 8.4% Over Last 7 Days

Alchemist (MIST) traded down 12.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. One Alchemist coin can currently be purchased for about $2.70 or 0.00013339 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Alchemist has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar. Alchemist has a market capitalization of $3.07 million and approximately $238,931.00 worth of Alchemist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004951 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $20,204.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004997 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004944 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00003777 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002531 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00127934 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00032075 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00084604 BTC.

Alchemist Profile

Alchemist is a coin. Alchemist’s total supply is 1,138,093 coins. Alchemist’s official Twitter account is @_alchemistcoin.

Buying and Selling Alchemist

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemist was started with a tweet by @thegostep. There is no “dev team”. There is no company. There is only a community of alchemists figuring out what to build in the open. There is no roadmap. An alchemist never makes forward-looking statements, simply because the future is unpredictable. The only plan is there is no plan. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemist directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemist should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alchemist using one of the exchanges listed above.

