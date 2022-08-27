Alchemist Trading Down 11.4% Over Last 7 Days (MIST)

Alchemist (MIST) traded 9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 27th. One Alchemist coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.62 or 0.00013087 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Alchemist has traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar. Alchemist has a market cap of $2.98 million and $211,084.00 worth of Alchemist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Alchemist alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004999 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,007.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005039 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004999 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003970 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002555 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.67 or 0.00128295 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00032466 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00086834 BTC.

Alchemist Coin Profile

MIST is a coin. Alchemist’s total supply is 1,138,093 coins. Alchemist’s official Twitter account is @_alchemistcoin.

Alchemist Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemist was started with a tweet by @thegostep. There is no “dev team”. There is no company. There is only a community of alchemists figuring out what to build in the open. There is no roadmap. An alchemist never makes forward-looking statements, simply because the future is unpredictable. The only plan is there is no plan. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemist directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemist should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alchemist using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemist and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.