Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) Given New C$21.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

AQN has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an outperfrom under weight rating to a sector perform under weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. National Bankshares lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$19.83.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of TSE:AQN opened at C$18.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.36. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1-year low of C$16.75 and a 1-year high of C$20.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$17.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$18.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.77.

In other news, Senior Officer Jennifer Sara Tindale sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.58, for a total transaction of C$139,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$585,400.06.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment operates a portfolio of rate-regulated utilities located in the United States, Canada, Chile, and Bermuda.

