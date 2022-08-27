Algorand (ALGO) Market Capitalization Tops $2.00 Billion

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. One Algorand coin can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00001446 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Algorand has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Algorand has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion and approximately $66.59 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00100466 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000600 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00019587 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.08 or 0.00259526 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00030133 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00008238 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000309 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,320,936,537 coins and its circulating supply is 6,898,656,181 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

