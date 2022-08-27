Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Trading Down 0.5%

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF – Get Rating) traded down 0.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $24.69 and last traded at $24.69. 350 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$51.00 to C$36.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$47.25 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$53.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.13.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.88.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

Featured Articles

