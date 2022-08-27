Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Given New $29.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial to $29.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ALLO. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut Allogene Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $27.85.

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock opened at $14.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.40. Allogene Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.43 and a 1-year high of $27.86.

Allogene Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALLO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.09. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.73% and a negative net margin of 124,571.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Owen N. Witte sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 223,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,683,971.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $351,780. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALLO. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 21.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 75,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 13,231 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 1,255.9% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 5,859,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,800,000 after acquiring an additional 5,427,529 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 30.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,559,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,441 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 54.0% in the second quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 34,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 12,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 20.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 5,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

