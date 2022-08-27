Alpaca Finance (ALPACA) Trading Up 12.5% This Week

Alpaca Finance (ALPACA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 27th. During the last seven days, Alpaca Finance has traded up 12.5% against the dollar. One Alpaca Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00001340 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Alpaca Finance has a total market cap of $38.40 million and $11.60 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004942 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.95 or 0.00820067 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Alpaca Finance

Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 144,858,125 coins and its circulating supply is 141,603,872 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance.

Alpaca Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpaca Finance is a leverage yield farming protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows yield farmers to earn a higher return by opening a leverage position. “

