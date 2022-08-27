Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.49

Shares of Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.49 and traded as high as $8.65. Alpine Immune Sciences shares last traded at $8.56, with a volume of 22,772 shares trading hands.
ALPN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 13th.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.62 and its 200-day moving average is $8.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.21 million, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.59.
Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline includes ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for the treatment of B cell-mediated inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.
