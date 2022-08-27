Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.49

Shares of Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.49 and traded as high as $8.65. Alpine Immune Sciences shares last traded at $8.56, with a volume of 22,772 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALPN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Alpine Immune Sciences Trading Down 6.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.62 and its 200-day moving average is $8.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.21 million, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.59.

Institutional Trading of Alpine Immune Sciences

About Alpine Immune Sciences

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC acquired a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,233,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $37,546,000. Lynx1 Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $17,478,000. TCG Crossover Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $16,207,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 707,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,347,000 after purchasing an additional 9,844 shares in the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline includes ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for the treatment of B cell-mediated inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

