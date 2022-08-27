Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.49

Posted by on Aug 27th, 2022

Shares of Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPNGet Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.49 and traded as high as $8.65. Alpine Immune Sciences shares last traded at $8.56, with a volume of 22,772 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALPN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Alpine Immune Sciences Trading Down 6.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.62 and its 200-day moving average is $8.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.21 million, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.59.

Institutional Trading of Alpine Immune Sciences

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC acquired a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,233,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $37,546,000. Lynx1 Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $17,478,000. TCG Crossover Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $16,207,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 707,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,347,000 after purchasing an additional 9,844 shares in the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

(Get Rating)

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline includes ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for the treatment of B cell-mediated inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.