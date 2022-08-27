Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.49

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPNGet Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.49 and traded as high as $8.65. Alpine Immune Sciences shares last traded at $8.56, with a volume of 22,772 shares traded.

ALPN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.62 and its 200 day moving average is $8.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.21 million, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.59.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALPN. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC acquired a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,233,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,546,000. Lynx1 Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,478,000. TCG Crossover Management LLC acquired a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,207,000. Finally, Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,016,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline includes ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for the treatment of B cell-mediated inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

