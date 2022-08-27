Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.49

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.49 and traded as high as $8.65. Alpine Immune Sciences shares last traded at $8.56, with a volume of 22,772 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALPN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Alpine Immune Sciences Stock Down 6.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.62 and its 200 day moving average is $8.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.21 million, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Alpine Immune Sciences

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALPN. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC acquired a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,233,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,546,000. Lynx1 Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,478,000. TCG Crossover Management LLC acquired a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,207,000. Finally, Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,016,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline includes ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for the treatment of B cell-mediated inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

Recommended Stories

