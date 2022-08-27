Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.94

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.94 per share on Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90.

Altria Group has increased its dividend by an average of 5.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Altria Group has a dividend payout ratio of 71.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Altria Group to earn $5.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.3%.

Altria Group Price Performance

Altria Group stock opened at $45.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.30, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.62. Altria Group has a 1-year low of $41.00 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altria Group

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 488.86% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Altria Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 302,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,631,000 after buying an additional 7,605 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 199.7% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Altria Group in the second quarter valued at $326,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 354,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,624,000 after acquiring an additional 10,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at $450,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Cowen cut their price target on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Further Reading

