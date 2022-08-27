Altura Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $632,152.00 (ALU)

Altura (ALU) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. Altura has a total market capitalization of $11.93 million and $632,152.00 worth of Altura was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Altura coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0191 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Altura has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004995 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $165.78 or 0.00828108 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Altura Coin Profile

Altura’s total supply is 990,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 625,757,088 coins. Altura’s official Twitter account is @altura_nft.

Altura Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Altura directly using U.S. dollars.

