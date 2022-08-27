Alumina (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Alumina (OTCMKTS:AWCMY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Alumina from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

Alumina Stock Performance

Shares of Alumina stock opened at $4.27 on Wednesday. Alumina has a one year low of $3.71 and a one year high of $6.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.97.

About Alumina

Alumina Limited, through its 40% interest in Alcoa World Alumina and Chemicals, engages in bauxite mining, alumina refining, and aluminum smelting businesses. The company has a network of bauxite mines and alumina refineries in Australia, Guinea, Brazil, Spain, and Saudi Arabia; and holds a 55% interest in the Portland aluminum smelter in Victoria, Australia.

