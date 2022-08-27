Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Price Target Raised to $101.00 at Morgan Stanley

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $101.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

AEE has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group cut Ameren from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $94.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Ameren from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Ameren in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Argus increased their price target on Ameren from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Ameren from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $97.63.

Ameren Stock Down 1.6 %

AEE stock opened at $94.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.54 and a 200-day moving average of $90.87. Ameren has a fifty-two week low of $80.27 and a fifty-two week high of $99.20.

Ameren Announces Dividend

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 14.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameren will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Ameren’s payout ratio is 60.51%.

Insider Transactions at Ameren

In other news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $5,032,260.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 267,893 shares in the company, valued at $24,964,948.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Mark C. Birk sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $375,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,541 shares in the company, valued at $7,562,799.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $5,032,260.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 267,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,964,948.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,230 shares of company stock worth $5,812,264. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameren

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Ameren by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in Ameren by 295.1% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 107,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,688,000 after acquiring an additional 80,080 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Ameren during the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Ameren by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 45,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,140,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Ameren by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,076,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,904,516,000 after acquiring an additional 394,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

