American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Ernest S. Rady Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.55 per share, for a total transaction of $285,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,797,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,078,760.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
American Assets Trust Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of NYSE:AAT opened at $28.53 on Friday. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.35 and a 12-month high of $40.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 42.58, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.
American Assets Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is 191.04%.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Assets Trust from $34.50 to $25.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of American Assets Trust in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered American Assets Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, American Assets Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.25.
About American Assets Trust
American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.
