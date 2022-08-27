American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Director Kenneth M. Woolley Sells 10,000 Shares

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) Director Kenneth M. Woolley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $366,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,496.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Down 2.1 %

AMH opened at $36.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.76. The firm has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 63.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.58. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $32.60 and a twelve month high of $44.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $361.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.35 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 3.46% and a net margin of 15.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.32%.

AMH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Friday, July 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on American Homes 4 Rent to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.60.

Institutional Trading of American Homes 4 Rent

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 8.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,405,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,737,505,000 after buying an additional 3,533,157 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,487,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,024,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384,487 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,077,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $723,633,000 after purchasing an additional 244,790 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter worth about $701,205,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,801,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $560,012,000 after purchasing an additional 374,079 shares during the period. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

