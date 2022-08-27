American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.54-$1.58 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

AMH traded down $0.77 on Friday, hitting $36.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,149,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,628,444. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $32.60 and a 12 month high of $44.07. The firm has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.58.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $361.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.35 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 3.46%. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 126.32%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMH shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed a strong-buy rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down previously from $48.00) on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Friday, July 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $42.60.

Insider Activity at American Homes 4 Rent

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Kenneth M. Woolley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $366,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,496.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Homes 4 Rent

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 23.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 127.5% in the first quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 15,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 8,633 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 27.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter valued at $421,000. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

