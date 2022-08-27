American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Stock Position Raised by Eagle Health Investments LP

Eagle Health Investments LP raised its stake in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) by 69.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,811,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,563,100 shares during the quarter. American Well accounts for about 4.0% of Eagle Health Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Eagle Health Investments LP owned approximately 1.45% of American Well worth $16,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in American Well by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 16,384,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736,240 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC bought a new position in American Well during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,814,000. Rock Point Advisors LLC increased its position in American Well by 185.8% in the 1st quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 1,376,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,796,000 after acquiring an additional 894,953 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in American Well by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,706,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,192,000 after acquiring an additional 449,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in American Well by 272.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 483,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 353,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

American Well stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.53. 832,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,622,279. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.03. American Well Co. has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $11.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 0.15.

American Well ( NYSE:AMWL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. American Well had a negative net margin of 90.47% and a negative return on equity of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $64.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. American Well’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Well Co. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of American Well from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Well presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

In other American Well news, VP Bradford Gay sold 11,621 shares of American Well stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total value of $47,994.73. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 859,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,548,442.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other American Well news, VP Bradford Gay sold 11,621 shares of American Well stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total value of $47,994.73. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 859,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,548,442.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 136,472 shares of American Well stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total transaction of $629,135.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,373,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,940,027.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 595,885 shares of company stock valued at $2,576,154 in the last 90 days. 13.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth software company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; dermatology care; behavioral health therapy; and musculoskeletal care.

