Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Stock Holdings Decreased by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,273 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 31,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 223.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,874,000 after purchasing an additional 38,626 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $325.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $231.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.56.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $274.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $272.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $219.99 and a 1-year high of $332.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.50.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by ($0.01). Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 53.86% and a net margin of 23.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 23.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 18.01%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

