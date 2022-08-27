Amon (AMN) One Day Trading Volume Hits $133.00

Amon (AMN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. Amon has a market capitalization of $91,086.84 and approximately $133.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Amon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Amon has traded down 8.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Amon Profile

Amon (CRYPTO:AMN) is a coin. It was first traded on April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 coins and its circulating supply is 714,344,960 coins. Amon’s official message board is medium.com/@amontech. Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Amon’s official website is amon.tech.

Buying and Selling Amon

According to CryptoCompare, “Amon offers a multi-cryptocurrency debit-card where you can store your funds, real-time conversion, and instant payment anywhere. AMN is an Ethereum-based token that gives users different benefits such as discounted fees, better customer service andthe possibility to receive passive interest from MasterNodes. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Amon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

