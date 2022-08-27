Ampleforth Market Cap Reaches $49.91 Million (AMPL)

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 27th. One Ampleforth coin can now be bought for approximately $0.88 or 0.00004388 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Ampleforth has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ampleforth has a market cap of $49.91 million and approximately $1.62 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ampleforth Profile

Ampleforth is a coin. It was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 57,168,141 coins and its circulating supply is 56,999,383 coins. The official website for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org. Ampleforth’s official message board is www.ampleforth.org/#. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ampleforth

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds. For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples. Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses. “

