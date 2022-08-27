Analysts Set APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Price Target at $22.17

Shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.17.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APG. Barclays reduced their price objective on APi Group from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on APi Group from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on APi Group in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded APi Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

Get APi Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at APi Group

In other news, Director Anthony E. Malkin purchased 12,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.47 per share, for a total transaction of $182,322.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,710.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of APi Group

APi Group Trading Down 6.3 %

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in APi Group by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in APi Group by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 10,603 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of APi Group by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 40,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of APi Group by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 44,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 18,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of APi Group by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE APG opened at $15.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.04, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.25. APi Group has a 12 month low of $14.13 and a 12 month high of $26.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. APi Group had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 1.08%. APi Group’s quarterly revenue was up 68.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts predict that APi Group will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APi Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.