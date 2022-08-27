Analysts Set Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) PT at $2,355.00

Shares of Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,355.00.

HLMAF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Halma from GBX 2,980 ($36.01) to GBX 2,260 ($27.31) in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Halma from GBX 2,670 ($32.26) to GBX 2,410 ($29.12) in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Halma from GBX 3,240 ($39.15) to GBX 2,650 ($32.02) in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Halma from GBX 2,750 ($33.23) to GBX 2,100 ($25.37) in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.

Get Halma alerts:

Halma Stock Performance

Shares of Halma stock opened at $24.95 on Monday. Halma has a 12-month low of $22.60 and a 12-month high of $43.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.18 and its 200-day moving average is $28.94.

About Halma

Halma plc, through its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Safety segment provides fire detection, specialist fire suppression, elevator safety, security sensors, people and vehicle flow technologies, specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely, and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Halma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.