Analyzing Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK) and Leidos (NYSE:LDOS)

Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK – Get Rating) and Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Embark Technology and Leidos, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Embark Technology 0 1 3 0 2.75 Leidos 0 3 4 0 2.57

Embark Technology presently has a consensus target price of $233.33, indicating a potential upside of 2,312.96%. Leidos has a consensus target price of $113.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.26%. Given Embark Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Embark Technology is more favorable than Leidos.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Embark Technology N/A -82.66% -44.17% Leidos 5.15% 22.18% 7.01%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Embark Technology and Leidos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Embark Technology and Leidos’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Embark Technology N/A N/A -$124.21 million N/A N/A Leidos $13.74 billion 0.97 $753.00 million $5.15 18.87

Leidos has higher revenue and earnings than Embark Technology.

Risk & Volatility

Embark Technology has a beta of 2.43, meaning that its share price is 143% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Leidos has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.7% of Embark Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.0% of Leidos shares are held by institutional investors. 31.6% of Embark Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Leidos shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Leidos beats Embark Technology on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Embark Technology

Embark Technology, Inc. develops self-driving software solutions for the trucking industry in the United States. Its solutions include Embark Driver, an autonomous trucking software; Embark Universal Interface, an interoperable self-driving stack that works across truck OEM platforms; and Embark Guardian, a cloud-based autonomous fleet management solution that gives carriers control over air updates, remote vehicle monitoring, remote vehicle assist, dispatching and access to real time data, such as weather and construction. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S. Intelligence Community, the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, military services, and government agencies of U.S. allies abroad, as well as other federal and commercial customers in the national security industry. Its solutions include technology, large-scale systems, command and control platforms, data analytics, logistics, and cybersecurity solutions, as well as intelligence analysis and operations support services to critical missions. The Civil segment provides systems integration services to air navigation service providers, including the federal aviation administration, the En route automation modernization, advanced technology oceanic procedure, time based flow management, terminal flight data management, geo-7, and future flight services, as well as enterprise-information display systems; and security detection and automation services. It also offers information technology (IT) solutions in cloud computing, mobility, application modernization, DevOps, data center, network modernization, asset management, help desk operations, and digital workplace enablement; and environment, energy, and infrastructure services. The Health segment offers solutions to federal and commercial customers responsible for health and well-being of people worldwide, including health information management, managed health, digital transformation, and life sciences research and development services. Leidos Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

