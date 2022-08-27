Analyzing Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) & LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN)

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) and LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Infinity Pharmaceuticals and LianBio’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Infinity Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infinity Pharmaceuticals $1.86 million 70.56 -$45.26 million ($0.52) -2.83 LianBio N/A N/A -$196.30 million ($1.56) -1.73

Infinity Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than LianBio. Infinity Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LianBio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Infinity Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00 LianBio 0 1 3 0 2.75

This is a summary of recent ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals and LianBio, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $5.25, suggesting a potential upside of 257.14%. LianBio has a consensus target price of $23.19, suggesting a potential upside of 759.01%. Given LianBio’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe LianBio is more favorable than Infinity Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Infinity Pharmaceuticals and LianBio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infinity Pharmaceuticals -2,110.33% -299.00% -59.63% LianBio N/A -50.62% -30.86%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.7% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.4% of LianBio shares are held by institutional investors. 9.8% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of LianBio shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

LianBio beats Infinity Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Infinity Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic triple negative breast cancer and urothelial cancer; and Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors. The company has strategic alliances with Intellikine, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize pharmaceutical products targeting the delta and/or gamma isoforms of PI3K; Verastem, Inc. to research, develop, commercialize, and manufacture duvelisib and products containing duvelisib; and PellePharm, Inc. to develop and commercialize rights to its hedgehog inhibitor program, IPI-926, a clinical-stage product candidate, as well as collaboration agreements with Arcus Biosciences, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., and Bristol Myers Squibb Company. Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About LianBio

(Get Rating)

LianBio, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for cardiovascular, oncology, respiratory, opthalmology, and inflammatory diseases in China and other Asian countries. The company develops mavacamten for the treatment of obstructive and non-obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; TP-03 for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis; NBTXR3 for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, and solid tumor; Infigratinib for the treatment of second-line and first-line cholangiocarcinoma, and gastric cancers; BBP-398 for solid tumors; Omilancor for ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease; NX-13 for ulcerative colitis; LYR-210 for chronic rhinosinusitis; and Sisunatovir for respiratory syncytical virus. It has a partnership with Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop and commercialize TP-03, an eye solution for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis; and Nanobiotix S.A. to develop and commercialize NBTXR3, a radioenhancer designed to be injected directly into a malignant tumor prior to standard radiotherapy. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.