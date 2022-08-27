AnimalGo Trading Down 3.3% Over Last 7 Days (GOM2)

AnimalGo (GOM2) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 26th. During the last seven days, AnimalGo has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. AnimalGo has a total market cap of $11.81 million and approximately $558,811.00 worth of AnimalGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AnimalGo coin can currently be bought for about $0.0122 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004943 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20,229.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005008 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004938 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003817 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002528 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00128117 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00032240 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00085652 BTC.

GOM2 is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2019. AnimalGo’s total supply is 966,864,393 coins. AnimalGo’s official message board is animalgo.net. AnimalGo’s official website is animalgo.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “AnimalGo is a blockchain-based AI-compensated pet application. Through the mobile app, participants can communicate with people and establish relationships with companions and companion animals. Users communicate through images and posts about companion animals and receive various rewards depending on their contribution to the community. “

