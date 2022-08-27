ankrETH (aEth) Price Tops $2,922.51 on Top Exchanges

ankrETH (aEth) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 27th. One ankrETH coin can now be purchased for approximately $2,922.51 or 0.06939898 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ankrETH has a total market cap of $85.72 million and approximately $367,128.00 worth of ankrETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ankrETH has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ankrETH Profile

ankrETH (CRYPTO:aEth) is a coin. ankrETH’s total supply is 29,330 coins. ankrETH’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ankrETH is medium.com/ankr-network. The official website for ankrETH is stkr.io.

Buying and Selling ankrETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave interest-bearing tokens (aTokens for short) are minted upon deposit and burned when redeemed. The aTokens are pegged 1:1 to the value of the underlying asset that is deposited in Aave protocol. ATokens, such as aDai, can be freely stored, transferred, and traded. While the underlying asset is loaned out to borrowers, ATokens accrue interest in real-time, directly in your wallet! Seriously, you can watch your balance grow every minute. This page refers to the Ethereum version of the Aave ecosystem. “

