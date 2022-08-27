Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Holdings Raised by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,393,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,156 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Annaly Capital Management worth $9,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonnington Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 40.0% during the first quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 6.1% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 297,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 17,164 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter worth about $181,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 240,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 22,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 3.2% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 275,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 8,585 shares in the last quarter. 41.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NLY has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $6.25 to $6.75 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Annaly Capital Management to $6.50 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.67.

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

NYSE:NLY opened at $6.56 on Friday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.45 and a fifty-two week high of $8.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.65. The stock has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 2.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.16.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $475.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.39 million. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 178.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.41%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.92%.

Insider Transactions at Annaly Capital Management

In other Annaly Capital Management news, CEO David L. Finkelstein purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,112,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,669,013 shares in the company, valued at $9,279,712.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

Featured Stories

