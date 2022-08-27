ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 245,909 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 170,778 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $78,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 167.6% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 43.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 34.6% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 254.3% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the first quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on ANSS shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of ANSYS from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ANSYS to $311.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of ANSYS to $345.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.55.

ANSS traded down $12.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $254.31. 367,665 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526,715. The company has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a PE ratio of 48.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $225.92 and a one year high of $413.89.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.16. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 22.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.18, for a total transaction of $204,944.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,223.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

