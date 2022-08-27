ANTA Sports Products (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) Raised to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of ANTA Sports Products (OTCMKTS:ANPDY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, KGI Securities upgraded shares of ANTA Sports Products from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

ANTA Sports Products Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ANPDY opened at $307.49 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $289.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $303.06. ANTA Sports Products has a fifty-two week low of $248.82 and a fifty-two week high of $536.67.

ANTA Sports Products Company Profile

ANTA Sports Products Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sporting footwear, apparel, and accessories worldwide. The company offers sportswear, including running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, winter sports, boxing, taekwondo, gymnastics, weightlifting, wrestling, outdoor sports, women's fitness, and skiing products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, SPRANDI, FILA FUSION, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

