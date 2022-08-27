Anyswap (ANY) Market Capitalization Reaches $97.43 Million

Anyswap (ANY) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. One Anyswap coin can currently be purchased for about $5.23 or 0.00025831 BTC on exchanges. Anyswap has a market capitalization of $97.43 million and approximately $752,319.00 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Anyswap has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Anyswap Coin Profile

Anyswap’s genesis date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork. The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard.

Anyswap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anyswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Anyswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

