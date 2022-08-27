AO World (LON:AO) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $72.50

AO World plc (LON:AO – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 72.50 ($0.88) and traded as low as GBX 38.14 ($0.46). AO World shares last traded at GBX 40.26 ($0.49), with a volume of 879,933 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 59 ($0.71) price target on shares of AO World in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of AO World in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AO World to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 45 ($0.54) to GBX 65 ($0.79) in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 212.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £229.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 49.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 72.10.

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company retails fridge freezers, cookers and washing machines, and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, and gaming products.

