ApeCoin (APE) Reaches Market Cap of $1.46 Billion

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 27th. One ApeCoin coin can now be purchased for $4.74 or 0.00023636 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ApeCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.46 billion and approximately $199.86 million worth of ApeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ApeCoin has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004985 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.93 or 0.00827113 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About ApeCoin

ApeCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 306,875,000 coins. ApeCoin’s official Twitter account is @go_apecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ApeCoin’s official website is apecoin.dev.

ApeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeCoin directly using US dollars.

