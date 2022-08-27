ApeCoin (APE) Reaches Market Cap of $1.46 Billion

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 27th. One ApeCoin coin can now be purchased for $4.74 or 0.00023636 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ApeCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.46 billion and approximately $199.86 million worth of ApeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ApeCoin has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004985 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001673 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002204 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.93 or 0.00827113 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About ApeCoin
ApeCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 306,875,000 coins. ApeCoin’s official Twitter account is @go_apecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ApeCoin’s official website is apecoin.dev.
ApeCoin Coin Trading
