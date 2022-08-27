APIX (APIX) Price Reaches $0.0048

APIX (APIX) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. In the last week, APIX has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. One APIX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. APIX has a market capitalization of $627,043.30 and approximately $15,328.00 worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004997 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,016.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005045 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004997 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003969 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002554 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.69 or 0.00128339 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00032497 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00086795 BTC.

APIX (CRYPTO:APIX) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2019. APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 coins and its circulating supply is 130,089,490 coins. APIX’s official website is apisplatform.io. The official message board for APIX is medium.com/apisplatform. APIX’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “APIS platform aims to encourage users to join its network by lowering the entry boundary of the Blockchain incentive system. Users can join the system with ease, transparently, with high network security. Along with its own APIS Blockchain network, APIS supports other Masternode, PoS, DPoS projects to provide various options to users and chance for network growth to project teams. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade APIX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

