Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.65-$7.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.92 billion-$4.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.92 billion.

Applied Industrial Technologies Trading Down 3.5 %

NYSE AIT traded down $4.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.99. 86,558 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,938. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 12-month low of $80.93 and a 12-month high of $121.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.22.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.36. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is 20.64%.

Several analysts have issued reports on AIT shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Insider Transactions at Applied Industrial Technologies

In other news, Director Vincent K. Petrella sold 3,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $357,362.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,666 shares in the company, valued at $2,142,110.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Industrial Technologies

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 18.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 106.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the first quarter worth about $223,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 21.1% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the first quarter worth about $271,000. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

