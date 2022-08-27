Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Given a €3.60 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1 – Get Rating) has been given a €3.60 ($3.67) target price by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.37% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Warburg Research set a €6.20 ($6.33) price target on Aroundtown in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.60 ($3.67) price objective on Aroundtown in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €5.00 ($5.10) price objective on Aroundtown in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.70 ($3.78) price objective on Aroundtown in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.00 ($3.06) price objective on Aroundtown in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th.

Aroundtown Stock Performance

Shares of AT1 opened at €2.92 ($2.98) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €3.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €4.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21. Aroundtown has a 52 week low of €2.76 ($2.82) and a 52 week high of €6.90 ($7.04).

Aroundtown Company Profile

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

