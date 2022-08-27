Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Series A (TSE:AX.PA) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $24.75

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Series A (TSE:AX.PA – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$24.75 and traded as high as C$25.25. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Series A shares last traded at C$25.24, with a volume of 52,845 shares traded.
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Series A Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$24.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$24.75.
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Series A Company Profile
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (Artis) is an unincorporated closed-end real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s objective is to provide stable, reliable and tax efficient monthly cash distributions, as well as long-term appreciation in the value of Artis’ units. Its segments include Western Canada, which comprises British Columbia and Alberta; Central Canada, which comprises Saskatchewan and Manitoba, and Eastern Canada, which comprises Ontario.
