Ascendiant Capital Markets Lowers WiSA Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) Price Target to $4.50

WiSA Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Ascendiant Capital Markets to $4.50 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

WISA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of WiSA Technologies in a report on Friday, May 13th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of WiSA Technologies from $5.50 to $2.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

WiSA Technologies Price Performance

Shares of WiSA Technologies stock opened at $0.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of -0.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.92. WiSA Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $3.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WiSA Technologies

WiSA Technologies ( NASDAQ:WISA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). WiSA Technologies had a negative net margin of 247.08% and a negative return on equity of 91.04%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WiSA Technologies will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WiSA Technologies stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.18% of WiSA Technologies worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 19.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WiSA Technologies Company Profile

WiSA Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells audio wireless technology for smart devices and next-generation home entertainment systems under the WiSA brand name in the United States, Taiwan, China, Japan, and Korea. It delivers immersive audio experiences for high-definition content, including movies, video, music, sports, gaming/esports, and others.

