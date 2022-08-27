Ashland (NYSE:ASH) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ASH. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Ashland from $136.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Ashland from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ashland from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Ashland from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Ashland from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ashland currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.75.

Ashland Stock Performance

NYSE:ASH traded down $3.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.96. The stock had a trading volume of 155,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,844. Ashland has a twelve month low of $83.29 and a twelve month high of $112.91. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.30.

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. Ashland had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 10.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ashland will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Ashland declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 25th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Ashland

In related news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 4,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total value of $447,131.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at $429,288.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $290,941.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 4,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total transaction of $447,131.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,288.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ashland

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Ashland during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Ashland during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ashland during the second quarter worth about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Ashland by 245.3% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ashland during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

About Ashland

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences; Personal Care & Household; Specialty Additives; and Intermediates and Solvents segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

Featured Articles

