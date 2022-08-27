ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.49

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.49 and last traded at $8.57, with a volume of 17806 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ASOMY. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 1,700 ($20.54) to GBX 1,250 ($15.10) in a report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ASOS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 3,200 ($38.67) to GBX 2,000 ($24.17) in a report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 1,615 ($19.51) to GBX 1,075 ($12.99) in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 4,100 ($49.54) to GBX 2,500 ($30.21) in a report on Friday, June 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASOS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,487.50.

ASOS Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.22.

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

