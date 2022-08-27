ASTA Market Cap Tops $5.73 Million (ASTA)

ASTA (ASTA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 27th. In the last seven days, ASTA has traded down 10% against the dollar. One ASTA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ASTA has a market capitalization of $5.73 million and approximately $248,099.00 worth of ASTA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $165.87 or 0.00823558 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

ASTA Coin Profile

ASTA’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,100,000,000 coins. The official website for ASTA is www.astaplatform.com.

ASTA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The ASTA platform is a system created to expand the market network, based on the price stability of stable coins that can be used for daily transactions. The ASTA platform has created a system that can simultaneously utilize two different blockchain platforms, a value-changing cryptocurrency and a value-fixed cryptocurrency, and is designed to allow the exchange of two coins with Atomic Swap. “

According to CryptoCompare, "The ASTA platform is a system created to expand the market network, based on the price stability of stable coins that can be used for daily transactions. The ASTA platform has created a system that can simultaneously utilize two different blockchain platforms, a value-changing cryptocurrency and a value-fixed cryptocurrency, and is designed to allow the exchange of two coins with Atomic Swap. "

