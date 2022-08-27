Athlon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SWET) Short Interest Down 95.2% in August

Athlon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SWET – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 95.2% from the July 31st total of 74,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Athlon Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in Athlon Acquisition by 1,279.3% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,100,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,502,000 after buying an additional 1,948,282 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Athlon Acquisition by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,157,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,301,000 after buying an additional 320,840 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Athlon Acquisition by 573.0% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 980,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,565,000 after buying an additional 834,410 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Athlon Acquisition by 1.5% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 857,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,386,000 after buying an additional 12,868 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Athlon Acquisition by 185.4% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 840,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,252,000 after purchasing an additional 546,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Athlon Acquisition alerts:

Athlon Acquisition Stock Performance

SWET stock remained flat at $9.88 during midday trading on Friday. 15,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,961. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.81. Athlon Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $9.89.

Athlon Acquisition Company Profile

Athlon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Featured Stories

