AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on AtriCure from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on AtriCure from $90.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research cut their price target on AtriCure from $94.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on AtriCure from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $75.86.

Shares of ATRC opened at $47.04 on Tuesday. AtriCure has a 52 week low of $32.83 and a 52 week high of $89.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.55 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.84.

AtriCure ( NASDAQ:ATRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 17.62%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AtriCure will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of AtriCure by 767.3% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 451 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in AtriCure by 215.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in AtriCure by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in AtriCure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

