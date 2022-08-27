Aura Energy (LON:AURA) Stock Price Up 7.6%

Aura Energy Limited (LON:AURA – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 7.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 13.50 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 13.13 ($0.16). Approximately 386,430 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 272,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.20 ($0.15).

Aura Energy Stock Up 2.9 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 10.80 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 12.68. The stock has a market capitalization of £68.31 million and a P/E ratio of -45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 4.85.

About Aura Energy

(Get Rating)

Aura Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, development, and exploration of mineral properties in Sweden and Mauritania. It primarily explores for uranium, vanadium, gold, and base metals. The company owns 100% interests in the Tiris uranium project located in Mauritania; and the Häggån vanadium project located in Sweden.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aura Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aura Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.