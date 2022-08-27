Aurania Resources (CVE:ARU) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Aurania Resources Ltd. (CVE:ARU – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.61 and last traded at C$0.61. 5,011 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 40,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.65.

Aurania Resources Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.69 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.92, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$32.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42.

Aurania Resources (CVE:ARU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.08) by C($0.02). Equities analysts anticipate that Aurania Resources Ltd. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aurania Resources

Aurania Resources Ltd., a junior exploration mining company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador and Peru. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Lost Cities – Cutucu project comprises 42 mineral exploration licenses covering an area of approximately 207,764 hectares located in southeastern Ecuador.

