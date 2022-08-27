AurusDeFi (AWX) Trading Up 4.8% This Week

AurusDeFi (AWX) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. AurusDeFi has a total market cap of $3.03 million and $12,565.00 worth of AurusDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AurusDeFi coin can now be bought for about $1.08 or 0.00005196 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, AurusDeFi has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004996 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,014.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004996 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003980 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002555 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.67 or 0.00128236 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00032458 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00086802 BTC.

AurusDeFi is a coin. Its launch date was February 25th, 2021. AurusDeFi’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,797,991 coins. The Reddit community for AurusDeFi is https://reddit.com/r/Aurus. AurusDeFi’s official Twitter account is @AurusOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurus is embracing the concept of DeFi to disrupt the precious metals industry. The firm has built a truly decentralised platform that allows companies like refineries, distributors and vaults to autonomously tokenise precious metals. The ingenious part of the Aurus system is their revenue-sharing token, AurusDeFi (AWX), which enables holders to earn a share of the platform’s revenues.​ “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AurusDeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AurusDeFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AurusDeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

